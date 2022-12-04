No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs to play Ohio State in Peach Bowl, Michigan vs. TCU in Fiesta Bowl

The Georgia Bulldogs are the top team in the College Football Playoff after the latest ranking was announced Sunday.

Michigan is ranked No. 2, TCU is No. 3 and Ohio State is No. 4.

Georgia will play Ohio State next in the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The College Football Playoff begins with two semifinal games on New Year's Eve followed by the title game on Jan. 9, 2023.

The Fiesta Bowl matchup features the Big Ten Conference champion Michigan and the Big 12 Conference runner-up TCU. Tension centered around whether the committee would pair Michigan and Ohio State in the semifinals and if Alabama might be able to make the playoff.

TCU had its first loss in the Big 12 championship in overtime against Kansas State. Ohio State got a second chance when Southern California lost the Pac-12 championship.

The Bulldogs left no doubt about the top team heading into the College Football Playoff, beating LSU 50-30 in the Southeastern Conference championship game Saturday. Stetson Bennett threw a season-high four touchdown passes in another stellar postseason performance.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.