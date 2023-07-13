Expand / Collapse search
Coyotes cutting ties with Galchenyuk following his arrest in Scottsdale

By Associated Press and Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 3:19PM
Arizona Coyotes
FOX 10 Phoenix

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The Arizona Coyotes are cutting ties with forward Alex Galchenyuk less than two weeks after signing him to a one-year contract.

"The Arizona Coyotes have placed forward Alex Galchenyuk on unconditional waivers for purposes of terminating his contract," the team said in a statement on Thursday. "The Club will have no further comment at this time."

The Coyotes signed Galchenyuk to a one-year, $775,000 contract on July 1, the opening of free agency.

The 29-year-old had 19 goals and 22 assists with the Coyotes in 2018-19 and returned in 2021-22, finishing with six goals and 15 assists in 60 games. Galchenyuk played 11 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season, spending most of the year in the AHL.

Alex Galchenyuk Mug

Alex Galchenyuk

Scottsdale Police say Galchenyuk was arrested on July 9 "related to charges of Private Property Hit and Run, Disorderly Conduct Failure to Obey, Resisting Arrest, Threatening or Intimidating."

Police added no injuries were reported in the hit-and-run.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.