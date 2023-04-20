D-backs' Madison Bumgarner designated for assignment: reports

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Madison Bumgarner's time with the Arizona Diamondbacks appears to be over.

The 33-year-old left-hander has been designated for assignment by the D-backs, according to multiple reports. ESPN reports Arizona will eat more than $34 million remaining on Bumgarner's contract. Bumgarner will be eligible to sign with another team after clearing waivers.

Bumgarner signed a five-year, $85 million contract with the Diamondbacks prior to the 2020 season. Before coming to Arizona, Bumgarner helped the San Francisco Giants win three World Series.

ST LOUIS, MO - APRIL 19: Madison Bumgarner #40 of the Arizona Diamondbacks delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Busch Stadium on April 19, 2023 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Bumgarner allowed seven runs, seven hits and four walks in three innings on Wednesday in a loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. He's lost three of his four starts this season and has an ERA is 10.26.

"I wish I had some kind of answers," Bumgarner told reporters after the game. "I’m going to look for them, but right now I don’t."

The Diamondbacks currently have an 11-8 record and sit atop the National League West. They kickoff a four-game homestand on April 20 with the San Diego Padres.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.