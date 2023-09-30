Damian Lillard welcome rally, Milwaukee Bucks fans excited

Expand / Collapse search
By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1:39PM
MILWAUKEE - Fans are gathering at Fiserv Forum Saturday, Sept. 29 to welcome Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Food and beverages are available on the plaza at The Beer Garden and in the Deer District establishments. 

Limited quantities of Lillard’s Bucks jerseys will be available at the Bucks Pro Shop.

GettyImages-1476095550-1-1.jpg

Damian Lillard (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

Lillard was traded by Portland to play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee on Wednesday, a deal that ended his 11-year run with the Trail Blazers and a three-month saga surrounding his wish to be moved elsewhere in hopes of winning an NBA title.

The seven-time All-Star — a player so elite that he was selected to the NBA's 75th-anniversary team — goes from the Trail Blazers to the Bucks in a three-team deal that sends Jrue Holiday from the Bucks to Portland, Deandre Ayton from Phoenix to Portland and Jusuf Nurkic from the Blazers to the Suns. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.