Diamondbacks bringing back Torey Lovullo, reports say

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The Brief Torey Lovullo will return as the manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to multiple reports. Lovullo will reportedly receive a new two-year deal with the D-backs. Lovullo is the winningest manager in Diamondbacks history.



It turns out, Torey Lovullo isn't going anywhere.

What we know:

The Arizona Diamondbacks will retain their manager and give him a two-year deal, according to multiple reports.

The backstory:

Lovullo's future with the team was in question after they were eliminated from the playoffs last weekend.

After the D-backs lost their final game of the season, Lovullo addressed his future with the organization.

"Arizona's my home. I love Arizona and the people, and the fans are spectacular, so the group that I work for is amazing. I love being around them every single day. I don't want that to change. I want to win a world championship with this organization, but I want to be wanted," Lovullo told reporters.

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The D-backs finished the season with an 86-76 record — the best in MLB for a team that didn’t qualify for October baseball.

Dig deeper:

Lovullo, the winningest manager in Diamondbacks history, finished this season on a one-year deal. During his tenure, the D-backs have posted five winning records in the past nine years, highlighted by their 2023 World Series appearance.

What's next:

The D-backs will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. on Oct. 1 with Lovullo and general manager Mike Hazen, the club announced.