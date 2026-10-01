Diamondbacks bringing back Torey Lovullo, reports say
PHOENIX - It turns out, Torey Lovullo isn't going anywhere.
What we know:
The Arizona Diamondbacks will retain their manager and give him a two-year deal, according to multiple reports.
The backstory:
Lovullo's future with the team was in question after they were eliminated from the playoffs last weekend.
After the D-backs lost their final game of the season, Lovullo addressed his future with the organization.
"Arizona's my home. I love Arizona and the people, and the fans are spectacular, so the group that I work for is amazing. I love being around them every single day. I don't want that to change. I want to win a world championship with this organization, but I want to be wanted," Lovullo told reporters.
The D-backs finished the season with an 86-76 record — the best in MLB for a team that didn’t qualify for October baseball.
Dig deeper:
Lovullo, the winningest manager in Diamondbacks history, finished this season on a one-year deal. During his tenure, the D-backs have posted five winning records in the past nine years, highlighted by their 2023 World Series appearance.
What's next:
The D-backs will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. on Oct. 1 with Lovullo and general manager Mike Hazen, the club announced.
The Source: Information for this story was gathered from X posts by Ken Rosenthal and FOX Sports: MLB on Oct. 1, 2026, a news release from the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Associated Press, and a FOX 10 report on Sept. 28.