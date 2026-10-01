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Diamondbacks bringing back Torey Lovullo, reports say

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Arizona Diamondbacks
Updated October 1, 2026 1:13 PM MST Published October 1, 2026 12:41 PM MST
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Manager Torey Lovullo #17 of the Arizona Diamondbacks walks in the dugout during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Chase Field on September 18, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Torey Lovullo will return as the manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to multiple reports.
    • Lovullo will reportedly receive a new two-year deal with the D-backs.
    • Lovullo is the winningest manager in Diamondbacks history.

PHOENIX - It turns out, Torey Lovullo isn't going anywhere.

What we know:

The Arizona Diamondbacks will retain their manager and give him a two-year deal, according to multiple reports.

The backstory:

Lovullo's future with the team was in question after they were eliminated from the playoffs last weekend.

After the D-backs lost their final game of the season, Lovullo addressed his future with the organization.

"Arizona's my home. I love Arizona and the people, and the fans are spectacular, so the group that I work for is amazing. I love being around them every single day. I don't want that to change. I want to win a world championship with this organization, but I want to be wanted," Lovullo told reporters.

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'I want to be wanted': Torey Lovullo addresses his uncertain future with D-backs
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'I want to be wanted': Torey Lovullo addresses his uncertain future with D-backs

Torey Lovullo is the winningest manager in Diamondbacks history, but he finished this season on a one-year deal.

The D-backs finished the season with an 86-76 record — the best in MLB for a team that didn’t qualify for October baseball.

Dig deeper:

Lovullo, the winningest manager in Diamondbacks history, finished this season on a one-year deal. During his tenure, the D-backs have posted five winning records in the past nine years, highlighted by their 2023 World Series appearance.

What's next:

The D-backs will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. on Oct. 1 with Lovullo and general manager Mike Hazen, the club announced.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from X posts by Ken Rosenthal and FOX Sports: MLB on Oct. 1, 2026, a news release from the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Associated Press, and a FOX 10 report on Sept. 28.

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