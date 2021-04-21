Dodgers introduce 'fully vaccinated fan section' for Saturday's game vs. Padres

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Central Deserts, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
7
Red Flag Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Red Flag Warning
from WED 12:00 PM MDT until WED 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
Wind Advisory
until WED 7:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind and Dust Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Gila Bend, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument

Dodgers introduce 'fully vaccinated fan section' for Saturday's game vs. Padres

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
News
FOX 11
article

LOS ANGELES - The New York Yankees are known for the "Bleacher Creatures" and the Seattle Mariners have had their runs with "King's Court" and "Maple Grove" fan sections. Here in Los Angeles, the Dodgers will soon experiment with the "Fully Vaccinated Fan Section."

The Dodgers will give the new section for vaccinated fans a shot during the team's NL West showdown against the San Diego Padres on Saturday, April 24, at 6:10 p.m. PT.

Here's what we know about the temporary section:

  • Sections 166LG and 168LG will be reserved for fully-vaccinated fans
  • The fan must be fully vaccinated for at least two weeks before April 24
  • The fans heading to the fully vaccinated section must enter the stadium through the right field loge gate. This will be the only stadium entrance for the 
  • Fans will need to show proof of vaccination
  • Fans between the ages of 2 and 15 must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test
  • Social distancing will not be required in a fully vaccinated-only section.
  • Ticket resale is not allowed for this section
  • Face coverings must be work in the section unless the fan is actively eating or drinking in their ticketed seat

FOX 11 SPORTS

The Dodgers did not specify if the team plans to implement the fully vaccinated fan section for other games in the 2021 season. As of Wednesday, Los Angeles is under the state's orange tier, which allows the team to fill up to 33% of Dodger Stadium.

Those interested in purchasing tickets or checking out the temporary section can click here for more information.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.