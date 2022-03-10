Expand / Collapse search
Eastern Washington beats NAU 78-75 in Big Sky tournament

By Associated Press
Published 
College Basketball
Associated Press
nau lumberjacks article

 

BOISE, Idaho - Linton Acliese III had 20 points as sixth-seeded Eastern Washington edged past eleventh-seeded Northern Arizona 78-75 in the first round of the Big Sky Conference Tourney on March 9.

Acliese made two free throws to finish a 9-0 Eagles run for a five-point lead with 24 seconds left and held on for the win.

Steele Venters had 19 points for Eastern Washington (18-14). Rylan Bergersen added 18 points and six assists. Angelo Allegri had 12 points.

Carson Towt scored a career-high 21 points and had 16 rebounds for the Lumberjacks (9-23). Jalen Cone added 19 points. Mason Stark had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

