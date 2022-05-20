Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
6
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side
Wind Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

FIFA to announce 2026 World Cup host cities on June 16

Published 
Updated 1:21PM
FIFA World Cup
Associated Press
Getty Images-453347919 article

FILE-A general view of Brazuca and the FIFA World Cup Trophy in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Alexandre Loureiro/Getty Images for adidas)

Expand

CHICAGO - FIFA intends to announce the 2026 World Cup sites during a news conference in New York on June 16.

Seventeen U.S. stadiums in 16 areas remain in the bidding for the first 48-team World Cup, with the Los Angeles area submitting both SoFi Stadium in Inglewood and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, site of the 1994 World Cup final. Three stadiums each in Canada and Mexico are expected to be used.

The bid plan envisioned 16 total sites for the tournament. FIFA targeted mid-May for announcing site selections, and then pushed that back a month.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first with three co-hosts. FIFA selected the bid as joint host in June 2018.
Sixty games are to be played in the U.S., including all from the quarterfinals on. Canada and Mexico are to host 10 games each.

RELATED: Men's World Cup will have female referees for the 1st time ever

Chicago, Minneapolis and Arizona dropped out in March 2018 because of what city officials said were burdensome financial demands by FIFA. At the time, Charlotte, North Carolina; Las Vegas; Salt Lake City; and Tampa, Florida, were cut.
FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, withdrew in April.

Montreal dropped out last August after the Quebec provincial government withdrew its support. It was replaced in April by Vancouver, British Columbia, which made an initial bid in 2017, then said in March 2018 it had been rejected because it refused to comply with FIFA’s requirements that include tax waivers and putting agreements under Swiss law.

The remaining areas and stadiums:

United States

  • Arlington, Texas, AT&T Stadium
  • Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Baltimore, M&T Bank Stadium
  • Cincinnati, Paul Brown Stadium 
  • Denver, Empower Field at Mile High
  • East Rutherford, New Jersey, MetLife Stadium
  • Foxborough, Massachusetts, Gillette Stadium
  • Houston, NRG Stadium
  • Inglewood, California, SoFi Stadium
  • Kansas City, Missouri, Arrowhead Stadium
  • Miami Gardens, Florida, Hard Rock Stadium
  • Nashville, Tennessee, Nissan Stadium
  • Orlando, Florida, Camping World Stadium 
  • Pasadena, California, Rose Bowl
  • Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field
  • Santa Clara, California, Levi’s Stadium
  • Seattle, Lumen Field

Canada

  • Edmonton, Alberta, Commonwealth Stadium
  • Toronto, BMO Field
  • Vancouver, British Columbia, B.C. Place

Mexico

  • Guadalajara, Estadio Akron
  • Mexico City Estadio Azteca
  • Monterrey, Estadio BBVA 