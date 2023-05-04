Lance Blanks, former Suns GM, dies at 56

Lance Blanks, a former professional basketball player and general manager for the Phoenix Suns, has died.

Blanks died on May 3 in Dallas, the NBA announced Thursday. He was 56. Details surrounding Blanks' death were not released.

Blanks played college basketball in Virginia and Texas being drafted by the Detroit Pistons in 1990. He played three years in the NBA, followed by seven years overseas.

LANDOVER, MD - CIRCA 1991: Lance Blanks #32 of the Detroit Pistons looks to pass the ball around Greg Foster #42 of the Washington Bullets during an NBA basketball game circa 1991 at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) Expand

After his playing career, Blanks worked as a scout for the San Antonio Spurs and as an assistant general for the Cleveland Cavaliers before becoming the general manager of the Suns in 2010.

Blanks is survived by his mother, brother, the mother of his two daughters, his daughters, and a granddaughter.