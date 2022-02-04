FOX Bet Super 6: NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum picks to win $10,000

article

The eyes of the sports world will be on Los Angeles next Sunday for the greatest event in American sport — Super Bowl LVI. Yet this Sunday, NASCAR will create its own magic moment at the venue of the first Super Bowl location, in that very same city.

This weekend, the Cup Series will kick off its 2022 season at the Los Angeles Coliseum, the home to Olympics, Super Bowls, political conventions and now, the Clash at the Coliseum exhibition race.

And amid all the excitement on the quarter-mile oval ( 6 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX ), you can win $10,000 by playing the FOX Bet Super 6 contest on the Clash at The Coliseum .

To help you get the season started right, here are the six questions for Sunday’s race, plus some thoughts and predictions.

Where will the Pole Sitter be running at the break?

1-2, 3-4, 5-7, 8-12, 13-17, 18 or higher

The beauty and the curse of such a short track is that someone sitting on the pole is not going to have a huge advantage on the back of the field in distance. One false move could cause a big slip back in the standings. There’s also the increased possibility that accidents could happen in such tight quarters.

Prediction: 8th through 12th place

Which of these former Champions will have the best running position at the break?

Kyle Busch , Chase Elliott , Kyle Larson , Joey Logano , Martin Truex Jr ., Kevin Harvick

The bet here is Truex, who has traditionally done well on short tracks and could really find a way to master the art of weaving in and out of tight traffic.

Prediction: Martin Truex Jr.

Clint Bowyer, meanwhile, is rolling with defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson on question No. 2. Click the video above to find out why.

Which of these drivers will have the fastest lap?

Christopher Bell , Ryan Blaney , Alex Bowman , William Byron , Denny Hamlin , Brad Keselowski

At a lot of points last season, there was one given: Hamlin’s car would likely be the fastest for a long stretch of any race. This was especially true early in the season, when Hamlin kept running up stage wins and laps lead. Why expect the start of 2022 to be any different?

Prediction: Denny Hamlin

How many Fords will finish in the Top 5?

0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5

The best hope of a Ford doing well could be Keselowski, who had some really strong performances last year. Unlike other tracks, there’s no set number to go off historically here. Figure one gets in, though.

Prediction: 1

Which manufacturer will have the most cars in the Top 5 at the end of the race?

Ford, Toyota, Chevy, or Tie

With Hamlin and Truex likely to be strong favorites to do well in this race in their Toyotas, it might be a good bet to take them and roll the dice that one more Toyota — Chris Bell? Kyle Busch? — gets in.

Prediction: Toyota

Which of these drivers will have the best finishing position at the end of the race?

Tyler Reddick , Christopher Bell, William Byron, Alex Bowman, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin

The wild card in this could be Bowman, who had several good races last year, especially early in the season. But anyone who remembers this spot last year knows that Hamlin is a safe, reliable play.

In an unusual spot, you've got to go with the steadiest driver.

Prediction: Denny Hamlin

