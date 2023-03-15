Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until WED 6:45 PM MST, Yavapai County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Warning
until THU 11:00 AM MST, Yavapai County
River Flood Warning
from WED 3:45 PM MST until THU 2:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 3:38 PM MST until WED 6:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 3:51 PM MST until WED 5:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flood Warning
from WED 1:22 PM MST until WED 7:15 PM MST, Mohave County
Flood Warning
from WED 9:32 AM MST until THU 9:30 AM MST, Mohave County
Flood Warning
from TUE 8:05 PM MST until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SAT 2:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 PM MST, Gila County
Flood Warning
from WED 3:30 PM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:00 AM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Flood Watch
until THU 5:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts

GCU's basketball gear gets left behind in Phoenix ahead of team's NCAA Tournament appearance

By Brent Corrado
Published 
NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament
GCU makes second March Madness appearance as 14th seed

The Grand Canyon University Antelopes are officially in March Madness as the 14th seed and while theyre facing a tough opponent this week, the students are bursting with excitement.

PHOENIX - Grand Canyon University's run in the NCAA Tournament is off to a bit of a rough start.

School officials say some of the team's baggage, including practice gear, shoes, and equipment, were not loaded onto the plane by ground crew Wednesday morning in Phoenix.

As a result, 12 bags of gear are en route to Denver.

In the meantime, GCU says staff members are buying shoes and other gear at a Denver-area Nike store ahead of today's practice.

Additionally, Scott Drew, the head coach of Baylor's men's basketball team and brother of GCU head coach, Bryce, has offered up some of his team's equipment.

"Unsure at this time exactly what the mix will look like at our practice today between newly purchased items in Denver, anything that may have made the flight, or any loaned gear from Baylor," a GCU official said.

The Lopes face off against Gonzaga on March 17 in a West region first-round matchup of the Big Dance. GCU qualified for the tournament by winning the Western Athletic Conference tournament championship.