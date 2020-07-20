Get an inside look at the new FOX Sports website, app with Hall of Fame broadcaster Joe Buck

FOX Sports unveiled its new FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com, completely reimagined to serve the sports fan of today and tomorrow.

The innovative products feature the best video, storytelling, statistics and live streaming experience in sports — and here to show off how it all works is Hall of Fame broadcaster Joe Buck.

Key features include:

STORIES: Users swipe into the most important topics of the day, featuring multimedia perspective and analysis from the most important voices in sports. Driven by editorial sensibility and data-driven insights, each story provides a 360-degree view on the sports topics that matter most.

Advertisement

LIVE TV: Every FOX Sports game and studio show is available to TV subscribers with the tap of a button. Users watch in full-screen mode or flip vertically to get real-time stats, projections, highlights, social feeds and more.

NFL, MLB, NASCAR, MLS, College Football, College Basketball, WWE, PBC, PBA and Liga MX, as well as all FS1 and FOX Deportes daily studio shows, are just a click away.

BONUS CAMS: Select games and events will now include patent-pending Bonus Cams, where fans can watch the live telecast while choosing between secondary feeds with different camera angles and perspectives.

SCORES: Fan research shows a desire for easy-to-navigate score pages that are elevated within the experience. The new design simplifies access to the scores and schedules fans want. The date, time and TV network are featured alongside the key odds (spread, money line, total) from the FOX Bet Sportsbook.

FAVORITES: Fans can personalize their experience by choosing their favorite leagues, teams and players. Robust content sections for all Favorites are highlighted on the Explore tab.

This station is owned by the FOX Corporation.