Houston Texans fined $175,000 by NFL, lose 5th round draft pick
Houston - The Houston Texans have been fined $175,000 for a salary cap reporting violation, the NFL announced Thursday. As a result, the team will forfeit their original fifth-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Pursuant to the salary cap requirements in the Collective Bargaining Agreement, clubs must report any player compensation or benefit.
HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 30: A Houston Texans helmet sits on the bench at NRG Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Houston, Texas. The Tennessee Titans defeated the Houston Texans 17-10. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Following a review, the NFL determined that the club provided then Texans’ quarterback Deshaun Watson with undisclosed compensation in the form of membership at an alternative athletic facility in 2020.
The Texans released the following statement in regard to the fine:
The Texans originally owned 11 picks in the 2023 draft scheduled for April 27–29, in Kansas City but will lose a 5th round pick as a punishment from the NFL.