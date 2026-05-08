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Jeremiyah Love signs Arizona Cardinals rookie contract

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Published  May 8, 2026 11:31am MST
Arizona Cardinals
FOX 10 Phoenix
Is Jeremiyah Love the best RB in the division? | NFC West Huddle

Is Jeremiyah Love the best RB in the division? | NFC West Huddle

Reporters covering the 49ers, Rams, Seahawks, and Cardinals come together to break down the NFL like only they can — with debate, bold takes, and insider perspective from around the NFC West.

The Brief

    • Jeremiyah Love signed his rookie contract with the Arizona Cardinals on May 8.
    • Love's $53 million deal includes the most guaranteed money ever paid to a running back in NFL history.
    • The Cardinals selected Love with the third-overall pick in the 2026 draft.

PHOENIX - Before gaining his first yard in the NFL, Arizona Cardinals first-round pick Jeremiyah Love made league history on Friday.

What we know:

Love, the former Notre Dame running back, signed a four-year, $53 million rookie contract on May 8. The rookie deal includes the most guaranteed money ever paid to a running back in NFL history.

What they're saying:

The Cardinals took Love with the third-overall pick in the 2026 draft.

"It's very special," Love said after being drafted by the Cardinals. "I'm looking forward to getting to Arizona."

By the numbers:

Love became the first player in Notre Dame history to win the Doak Walker Award for being the nation's top running back. In 2025, he ran for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns. Love also caught 27 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns.

Love finished his Notre Dame career with 2,882 yards and 36 rushing touchdowns.

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love poses for a studio portrait during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium on April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from a news release from the Arizona Cardinals, a May 8 story posted to NFL.com, and a previous FOX 10 report.

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