Jeremiyah Love signs Arizona Cardinals rookie contract

The Brief Jeremiyah Love signed his rookie contract with the Arizona Cardinals on May 8. Love's $53 million deal includes the most guaranteed money ever paid to a running back in NFL history. The Cardinals selected Love with the third-overall pick in the 2026 draft.



Before gaining his first yard in the NFL, Arizona Cardinals first-round pick Jeremiyah Love made league history on Friday.

What we know:

Love, the former Notre Dame running back, signed a four-year, $53 million rookie contract on May 8. The rookie deal includes the most guaranteed money ever paid to a running back in NFL history.

What they're saying:

The Cardinals took Love with the third-overall pick in the 2026 draft.

"It's very special," Love said after being drafted by the Cardinals. "I'm looking forward to getting to Arizona."

By the numbers:

Love became the first player in Notre Dame history to win the Doak Walker Award for being the nation's top running back. In 2025, he ran for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns. Love also caught 27 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns.

Love finished his Notre Dame career with 2,882 yards and 36 rushing touchdowns.

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love poses for a studio portrait during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium on April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)