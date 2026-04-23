NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals choose Jeremiyah Love
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PHOENIX - The Arizona Cardinals have selected Jeremiyah Love as their first 2026 NFL Draft pick.
What we know:
According to the NFL's website, Love was the third pick in the 1st round of the NFL Draft. Love, whose hometown is listed as St. Louis, went to Notre Dame.
Per Notre Dame's website, Love first played for the Fighting Irish as a freshman in 2023, and started in each of the 16 games for Notre Dame in 2024.
"It's very special," said Love, in an Arizona Cardinals article on his drafting. "I'm looking forward to getting to Arizona."
This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from website of the Arizona Cardinals, as well as the website of Notre Dame University.