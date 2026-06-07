Arizona teen drowns while paddleboarding in Utah

The Brief A 17-year-old boy from Arizona drowned while paddleboarding at Ideal Beach on Bear Lake. Responders recovered the teenager, who later died despite life-saving attempts. The Utah Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident alongside local emergency agencies.



A 17-year-old boy from Arizona drowned Saturday afternoon while paddleboarding on Utah's Bear Lake, according to state officials.

What we know:

Emergency authorities responded to the drowning at about 3:30 p.m. on June 6 at Ideal Beach on Bear Lake, which spans the Utah-Idaho border near Wyoming. Officials reported that the teenager fell off and became separated from his paddleboard. He was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.

(Courtesy Utah DNR)

Dig deeper:

Responders successfully recovered the teen and attempted life-saving measures, but he later died.

(Courtesy Utah DNR)

What they're saying:

The Utah Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division extended its condolences to the family and friends of the youth, calling the drowning "a tragic and unfortunate circumstance."

The incident remains under investigation, said DNR Law Enforcement Officer Chase Pili.

(Courtesy Utah DNR)

What we don't know:

Officials did not immediately release the name of the teen who drowned. He was visiting from Arizona, but the exact community is unknown.