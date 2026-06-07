AZ woman celebrates 111th birthday; child found with 'suspicious' injuries | Nightly Roundup

article

From a young child found with "suspicious" and critical injuries at a Phoenix home, to a woman celebrating 111 years of life in Glendale, here are tonight's top stories on fox10phoenix.com on Sunday, June 7.

1. Horrific attack leaves man, disabled daughter injured

Featured article

2. 1-year-old found with 'suspicious,' life-threatening injuries

Featured article

3. Disability advocates seek accountability

Featured article

4. Celebrating over a century of life

Featured article

5. Phoenix sports bar celebrating increased popularity of women's sports

Featured article

A look at your weather

Get the full forecast.