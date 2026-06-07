AZ woman celebrates 111th birthday; child found with 'suspicious' injuries | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - From a young child found with "suspicious" and critical injuries at a Phoenix home, to a woman celebrating 111 years of life in Glendale, here are tonight's top stories on fox10phoenix.com on Sunday, June 7.
1. Horrific attack leaves man, disabled daughter injured
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Three intruders forced their way into a Chandler home, shooting a 90-pound disabled woman and beating her elderly father before fleeing the scene.
2. 1-year-old found with 'suspicious,' life-threatening injuries
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A 1-year-old child was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries that medical staff deemed suspicious in nature.
3. Disability advocates seek accountability
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Disability Rights Arizona is emphasizing the critical need for proper staff training after a man with developmental disabilities was found dead inside a van outside a Mesa care facility.
4. Celebrating over a century of life
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An Arizona woman named Grace Lafauci celebrated her 111th birthday with family at an Italian restaurant in Glendale.
5. Phoenix sports bar celebrating increased popularity of women's sports
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Title Nine Sports Grill in the Melrose District is highlighting women's sports by screening games for a growing fan base.
A look at your weather
High-level clouds kept temperatures slightly cooler earlier in the day on Sunday. Phoenix reached 103 degrees, while the high country is cooling to the 70s.
Get the full forecast.