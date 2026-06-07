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AZ woman celebrates 111th birthday; child found with 'suspicious' injuries | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published June 7, 2026 5:44 PM MST
Published June 7, 2026 5:44 PM MST
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PHOENIX - From a young child found with "suspicious" and critical injuries at a Phoenix home, to a woman celebrating 111 years of life in Glendale, here are tonight's top stories on fox10phoenix.com on Sunday, June 7.

1. Horrific attack leaves man, disabled daughter injured

Featured

Chandler home invasion leaves elderly man with broken skull, disabled daughter shot
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Chandler home invasion leaves elderly man with broken skull, disabled daughter shot

Three intruders forced their way into a Chandler home, shooting a 90-pound disabled woman and beating her elderly father before fleeing the scene.

2. 1-year-old found with 'suspicious,' life-threatening injuries 

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1-year-old hospitalized with suspicious injuries in Phoenix
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1-year-old hospitalized with suspicious injuries in Phoenix

A 1-year-old child was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries that medical staff deemed suspicious in nature.

3. Disability advocates seek accountability 

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Advocates speak out after man found in hot van at Mesa care facility
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Advocates speak out after man found in hot van at Mesa care facility

Disability Rights Arizona is emphasizing the critical need for proper staff training after a man with developmental disabilities was found dead inside a van outside a Mesa care facility.

4. Celebrating over a century of life

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World War II hero turns 111: Arizona woman who hid families from Nazis celebrates birthday
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World War II hero turns 111: Arizona woman who hid families from Nazis celebrates birthday

An Arizona woman named Grace Lafauci celebrated her 111th birthday with family at an Italian restaurant in Glendale.

5. Phoenix sports bar celebrating increased popularity of women's sports

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Arizona sports bar builds community around women's sports
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Arizona sports bar builds community around women's sports

Title Nine Sports Grill in the Melrose District is highlighting women's sports by screening games for a growing fan base.

A look at your weather

High fire danger, strong winds ahead across Arizona
High fire danger, strong winds ahead across Arizona

High fire danger, strong winds ahead across Arizona

High-level clouds kept temperatures slightly cooler earlier in the day on Sunday. Phoenix reached 103 degrees, while the high country is cooling to the 70s.

Get the full forecast. 

Nightly RoundupArizonaNews