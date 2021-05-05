Katie Hill departs role with Obama to join NFL

The National Football League has hired a former Obama administration official as its senior vice president of communications.

Katie Hill’s first day with the NFL was Monday. She departed a similar role in former President Barack Obama's family office, where she worked for the last four years.

"We couldn't be more pleased to welcome someone of Katie's talent to the NFL," Executive Vice President of Communications Jeff Miller said.

Hill served in the Obama administration from 2014 - 2017. She was the national press secretary for health care at the Department of Health and Human Services.

She joined the White House in 2015 where she was an assistant press secretary for health care, education, veterans’ affairs, the Council on Women and Girls, and sports.

Her NFL duties will involve identifying reputational issues for the NFL and its 32 clubs — developing strategies to mitigate their impact.

And she’ll be in charge of day-to-day communications, aligning the NFL’s strategy with its priorities.

Her communications vision, world-class strategic instincts, and deep understanding of today's dynamic media, digital and cultural landscape make her an excellent fit for the League and our goals," Miller said.

This story was reported from Atlanta.