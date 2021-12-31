Kirk Cousins tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Vikings-Packers

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until MON 3:00 PM MST, Gila County
11
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 AM MST, White Mountains, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham
Freeze Watch
from SUN 12:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Kofa, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Dripping Springs
Hard Freeze Watch
from SAT 8:00 PM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Hard Freeze Watch
from SUN 12:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 5:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Breaking News

Kirk Cousins tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Vikings-Packers

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:50AM
NFL
FOX 9
Minnesota Vikings Kirk Cousins article

Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on from the field during the second quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. ((Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images))

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19, the team confirmed Friday morning. As an unvaccinated player, Cousins will not be able to play Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers. The news of Cousins’ positive COVID test was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. 

Who will be Vikings QB vs Packers?

Moments after the Vikings placed Cousins on the COVID list, the team activated veteran backup Sean Mannion from the COVID list. Mannion is the presumed starter for Sunday night against the Packers. If he doesn't start at quarterback, rookie Kellen Mond or newly-signed Kyle Sloter would be next in line.

Reports: Cousins had COVID symptoms

Schefter and Pelissero reported that Cousins had symptoms, self reported and then tested positive. As an unvaccinated player he is tested for COVID every day.

Scenario that Zimmer feared

During training camp, all Vikings quarterbacks except Jake Browning missed the team's night practice due to COVID protocols. At that time, head coach Mike Zimmer expressed his frustration with players refusing to get vaccinated and spoke about the problem it could cause late in a season with a playoff berth on the line.  The worst-case scenario is unfortunately starting to play out for the Vikings at the end of the season ahead of a must-win game at Green Bay.

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has COVID ahead of Packers game

Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday night's must-win game against the Packers. This was Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer before the team’s July 31 when all of the QBs except Jake Browning were out due to COVID protocols. The worst case scenario is unfortunately starting to play out here at the end of the season. STORY: https://bit.ly/3zb8J8Q

Vikings COVID list

The Vikings COVID-19/Reserve list also includes LB Nick Vigil, G Oli Udoh and DE Patrick Jones III.

RELATED - Vikings OL Dakota Dozier details 'eye opening' hospitalization with COVID pneumonia

Cousins on vaccines

During training camp, Cousins said he had even considered putting plexiglass around his space in meeting rooms, and talked with head coach Mike Zimmer about arranging different places to game plan. 

"If that’s what it takes to get to the playoffs and be in playoff games and win playoff games, then that’s where we’re going to meet. We’re going to avoid this close contact thing with everything we possibly can do," Cousins said. "I’m going to do whatever it takes."

Kirk Cousins says COVID-19 vaccination status is private, will follow protocols vigilantly

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will keep his COVID-19 vaccination status private, but said he will follow the NFL's COVID-19 protocols vigilantly to avoid missing any more practices or games. Cousins had to sit out several training camp practices this past week after another quarterback on the team he was in close contact with tested positive for COVID-19.