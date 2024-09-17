Kyler Murray's jersey, football from win over Rams heading to Hall of Fame

Image 1 of 2 ▼ GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 15: Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals throws a pass during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium on September 15, 2024, in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Brief Kyler Murray's game-used jersey and a football from the Arizona Cardinals' 41-10 win over the Rams on Sept. 15 will be displayed at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Murray posted a perfect passer rating of 158.3 in the game. Murray joins Kurt Warner as the only Cardinals players to post a perfect passer rating.



Following his historic performance on Sunday, a piece of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is heading to Canton.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will display Murray's game-used jersey and a football from the Cardinals' 41-10 dismantling of the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium on Sept. 15.

Murray posted a perfect passer rating of 158.3 in the game when he completed 17 of 21 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns. Murray also rushed for 59 yards.

Murray joins Kurt Warner as the only players in Cardinals' history to post a perfect passer rating in a game. He is also only the second player in NFL history to throw for at least 250 yards, rush for 50 yards, and have a perfect passer rating.

This will be the second time that Murray's game-used equipment will be displayed at the Hall of Fame. In 2022, Murray led the Cardinals to a 29-23 comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders. A football signed by Murray from the game was displayed in Canton.