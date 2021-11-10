Lawrence powers Arizona State past Portland 76-60 in opener

article

Kimani Lawrence scored 19 points to lead five players in double figures — adding 10 rebounds — to spark Arizona State to a 76-60 victory over Portland and new head coach Shantay Legans in a season opener on the night of Nov. 9.

Lawrence buried 7 of 11 shots from the floor and added three steals for the Sun Devils. Alonzo Gaffney finished with 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting, while Marcus Bagley scored 12. Reserve DJ Horne hit three 3-points and scored 11, while Luther Muhammad pitched in with 10 points and seven boards. Marreon Jackson, a graduate transfer from the University of Toledo, was held to two points on 1-of-7 shooting in his debut for ASU.

Chris Austin topped the Pilots with 22 points. Mike Meadows added 16 points and seven rebounds, while Moses Wood scored 12.

Legans, who was lured away from Eastern Washington University in March after leading the Eagles to the NCAA Tournament where they nearly upset Kansas in the first round, boasts one of the youngest coaching staffs in the country with all three assistant coaches age 33 or younger. The Pilots returned just three players from last season, while adding seven transfers and seven true freshmen.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

More sports news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.