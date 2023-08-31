Expand / Collapse search
NFL launches first merchandise collection featuring American Sign Language

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Updated 12:33PM
NFL
FOX TV Digital Team
NFL-apparel-sign-language-II.jpg article

The National Football League collaborated with Love Sign to launch a new collection featuring American Sign Language. (Photo courtesy of the NFL)

The NFL is giving fans a new way to show support for their teams with the release of its first licensed merchandise collection featuring American Sign Language. 

Alexis Kashar, a deaf civil rights lawyer, entrepreneur, and founder of LOVE SIGN, a merchandise company celebrating love through sign language, teamed up with the NFL to create the new NFL ASL Collection by LOVE SIGN line, the league noted in a release. 

This creative apparel is available now and includes t-shirts and hats featuring the logo and colors of all 32 NFL teams and the ASL handshape sign for the phrase "I Love You."

RELATED: New, pricier NFL+ tier adds NFL Network, RedZone to streaming service

NFL-apparel-sign-language-III.jpg

The National Football League collaborated with Love Sign to launch a new collection featuring American Sign Language. (Photo courtesy of the NFL)

Thursday's launch comes ahead of Deaf Awareness Month in September, the NFL noted. 

The phrase combines three signed letters– I + L + Y – used by the Deaf and hearing-impaired community to symbolize love, unity, and friendship, according to the NFL release

"I am thrilled to be part of this collaboration to bring the power of ASL and love to NFL fans everywhere," Kashar shared in the NFL’s release. With this debut collection, the NFL continues to lead the way for raising awareness and elevating inclusivity."

Fans can purchase the new items now by visiting NFLshop.com.

NFL-apparel-sign-language.jpg

The National Football League collaborated with Love Sign to launch a new collection featuring American Sign Language. (Photo courtesy of the NFL)

Separately, the NFL, since 2009, has partnered with the National Association of the Deaf (NAD) with help from Kashar to promote closed captioning of Super Bowl commercials to make sure all viewers have access. 

This story was reported from Washington, D.C. 


 