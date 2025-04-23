Expand / Collapse search

NFL Draft 2025: Where are the Cardinals picking?

By
Updated  April 23, 2025 1:51pm MST
Arizona Cardinals
FOX 10 Phoenix

NFC West Huddle: NFL Draft preview

Sports reporters who cover the Seahawks, 49ers, Cardinals, and Rams talk about the upcoming NFL draft on April 24, 2025.

The Brief

    • The 2025 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday night in Green Bay with the first round.
    • The draft lasts three days, with rounds 2 and 3 on Friday and rounds 4-7 on Saturday.
    • The Arizona Cardinals have six picks in the draft.

PHOENIX - The Arizona Cardinals will look to upgrade their roster beginning Thursday night when the NFL Draft kicks off in Green Bay.

Currently, the Cardinals have six picks in the draft.

Arizona Cardinals draft picks

  • Round 1: Pick 16
  • Round 2: Pick 47
  • Round 3: Pick 78
  • Round 4: Pick 115
  • Round 5: Pick 152
  • Round 7: Pick 225

NFL Draft dates and times

What You Should Know:

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held outside Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin from April 24 to 26.

  • Round 1: Thursday, April 24, starting at 5 p.m. MST
  • Rounds 2 and 3: Friday, April 25, at 4 p.m. MST
  • Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 26 at 9 a.m. MST

The Arizona Cardinals get the 27th overall pick in during Day 1 of the NFL Draft on April 25, 2024, at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, MI. (Photo by John Smolek/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered from an X post from the Arizona Cardinals, and a March 28 article from NFL.com.

Arizona CardinalsExplainersPhoenixNews