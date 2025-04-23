NFL Draft 2025: Where are the Cardinals picking?

The Brief The 2025 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday night in Green Bay with the first round. The draft lasts three days, with rounds 2 and 3 on Friday and rounds 4-7 on Saturday. The Arizona Cardinals have six picks in the draft.



The Arizona Cardinals will look to upgrade their roster beginning Thursday night when the NFL Draft kicks off in Green Bay.

Currently, the Cardinals have six picks in the draft.

Arizona Cardinals draft picks

Round 1: Pick 16

Round 2: Pick 47

Round 3: Pick 78

Round 4: Pick 115

Round 5: Pick 152

Round 7: Pick 225

NFL Draft dates and times

What You Should Know:

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held outside Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin from April 24 to 26.

Round 1: Thursday, April 24, starting at 5 p.m. MST

Rounds 2 and 3: Friday, April 25, at 4 p.m. MST

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 26 at 9 a.m. MST

The Arizona Cardinals get the 27th overall pick in during Day 1 of the NFL Draft on April 25, 2024, at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, MI. (Photo by John Smolek/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)