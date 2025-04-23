NFL Draft 2025: Where are the Cardinals picking?
PHOENIX - The Arizona Cardinals will look to upgrade their roster beginning Thursday night when the NFL Draft kicks off in Green Bay.
Currently, the Cardinals have six picks in the draft.
Arizona Cardinals draft picks
- Round 1: Pick 16
- Round 2: Pick 47
- Round 3: Pick 78
- Round 4: Pick 115
- Round 5: Pick 152
- Round 7: Pick 225
NFL Draft dates and times
What You Should Know:
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held outside Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin from April 24 to 26.
- Round 1: Thursday, April 24, starting at 5 p.m. MST
- Rounds 2 and 3: Friday, April 25, at 4 p.m. MST
- Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 26 at 9 a.m. MST
The Arizona Cardinals get the 27th overall pick in during Day 1 of the NFL Draft on April 25, 2024, at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, MI. (Photo by John Smolek/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)