NFL Draft draws record 8.4 million viewers

Seth Markman was just as nervous as NFL coaches and general managers about the unknown factors involved with a virtual draft.

But the ESPN executive producer said he was overwhelmed with how everything came together over the three days.

It also ended up being must-see TV as the first significant live sporting event since the coronavirus pandemic ground everything to a halt.

The draft averaged a record 8.4 million viewers over all three days, according to the NFL and Nielsen.

The previous high was 6.2 million last year.

