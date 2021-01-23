Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from MON 5:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
5
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from SAT 2:46 AM MST until SAT 6:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 1:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 11:00 PM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County

Pac-12 reprimands Arizona State’s Bobby Hurley for comments

By Associated Press
Published 
College Basketball
Associated Press
article

Head coach Bobby Hurley of the Arizona State Sun Devils reacts during the first half of a college basketball game against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center on January 12, 2017 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The Pac-12 Conference has reprimanded Arizona State basketball coach Bobby Hurley for his comments about the officiating late in a loss to rival Arizona.

The conference said Friday that Hurley was reprimanded for public comments about the officials following an 84-82 loss to the Wildcats on Jan. 21.

Hurley was furious a foul wasn’t called on Azoulas Tubelis for hitting the arm of Arizona State guard Remy Martin with nine seconds left. Tubelis was credited with a blocked shot and hit the winning shot at the buzzer on a tip-in.

Replays showed Tubelis did hit Martin on the arm, but the Pac-12 prohibits coaches from making public derogatory comments about officiating. Coaches are supposed to provided feedback to the coordinator of officiating instead of making public comments.

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Tubelis’ tip lifts Arizona to 84-82 win over ASU
slideshow

Tubelis’ tip lifts Arizona to 84-82 win over ASU

The Sun Devils set up for a final shot and Martin took the ball down the lane, but Tubelis got a piece of the ball, along with his arm.