Phoenix Suns unveil 2024-25 City Edition uniforms

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns)

The Brief The Phoenix Suns unveiled their 2024-25 City Edition uniforms. The uniforms are inspired by the 1995 NBA All-Star game that was played in Phoenix. The City Edition uniforms will be worn during 10 home games this season.



The Phoenix Suns have unveiled their City Edition uniforms for the 2024-25 season.

The uniforms feature "The Valley" in a western font, a nod to the lettering used on Suns jerseys in the 1970s, the team said. They also feature a tribal step pattern on the sides, a cactus logo belt buckle, and black, orange and green trim – all of which were influenced by the 1995 NBA All-Star game that was played in Phoenix.

The Suns will wear the uniforms during 10 home games, starting Nov. 18 against the Orlando Magic.

"Select City Edition home games will celebrate the history of NBA All-Star in Phoenix (1975, 1995 and 2009) as well as the upcoming 2027 NBA All-Star Game," the Suns said. "The team will also debut a matching City Edition court with modernized gecko decals from the 1995 NBA All-Star court."

The uniforms can be purchased at the Suns team shop at the Footprint Center or online at shop.suns.com.