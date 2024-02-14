Phoenix Suns holding contest to name new NBA G League team

The Suns are bringing a minor league team to Phoenix, and they want your help naming them!

The new G League team will debut next season and will play its home games in the Phoenix metro area.

The G League functions as a minor league system for the NBA. Ishbia, who bought the NBA and WNBA franchises about a year ago for a record price of $4 billion, said it’s an opportunity for the Suns to develop players, coaches and support staff.

"Bringing a G League team to Phoenix was one of my first priorities as owner," Suns and Mercury owner Mat Ishbia said. "Adding a G League team creates another area for us to compete to be the best and will be a vital tool to help develop players and coaches. Just like the Suns and Mercury, our G League team will serve as a community asset and make a positive impact on and off the court."

The Suns are holding a contest where fans will have the chance to name the new G League team. The contest runs through Feb. 28, and you can submit an entry by going to suns.com/GLeague. The winning submission will receive free tickets for the team's inaugural season and $1,000.

"We are honored to welcome Mat Ishbia and the Phoenix Suns to the NBA G League, and are thrilled to achieve our long-stated goal that each of the 30 NBA teams has an NBA G League affiliate," NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim said. "The NBA G League has never been more valuable to NBA teams than it is today, and the Suns’ investment only reinforces that reality. I can’t wait to join fans in the Valley next season to enjoy the unique brand of NBA G League basketball."

The Suns also announced the formation of "Player 15," which will be the umbrella company for Ishbia’s sports, entertainment, real estate and investment entities. That includes the Suns, the Mercury, the Suns’ arena and a $100 million campus for employees that is expected to open later this year.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.