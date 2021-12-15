Reports: Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins out for rest of the regular season with knee injury

article

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to miss the rest of the regular season due to a sprained knee, according to multiple reports.

Hopkins injured his legs during Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter. This comes after he had missed three games earlier in the season for a hamstring injury.

ESPN's Adam Schefter said Hopkins is seeking a second opinion with another doctor, and it is uncertain whether he will need to have surgery.

The Cardinals are hopeful to see the wide receiver back in the postseason, according to Schefter.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Dec. 16 that Hopkins will have surgery on his injured knee, but has a chance to return if the Cardinals make a deep playoff run.

