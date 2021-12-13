Arizona Cardinals fans tailgate ahead of Monday night matchup against LA Rams

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
18
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
High Wind Warning
from TUE 11:31 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 3:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 3:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from TUE 6:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 6:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County
Wind Advisory
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from TUE 7:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak

Arizona Cardinals fans tailgate ahead of Monday night matchup against LA Rams

By
Published 
Arizona Cardinals
FOX 10 Phoenix

Arizona Cardinals cheer on team ahead of LA Rams matchup

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Thousands of fans packed into State Farm Stadium for the sold-out game.

"We got here at 2, as soon as the gates opened, but I’ve been preparing all day long," said John Berg. He's been tailgating with his fellow Air Force veterans for over a decade, and wouldn’t dare miss a game, no matter the cost.

"I actually called in sick today so I could be here, so my boss, if you see this, I’m sorry," Berg jokingly said. Adding, "We’ve lost so many years in a row. Now we’re on a high. All the fans are enjoying it, they’re riding it. We’re not band-wagoners by any means. We’re dedicated through the thick and thin, that’s us."

Even those who went to the game together still took part in a fun rivalry.

Martin Gonzalez says, "We’ve been friends since grade school." Sylvia Moya replied, saying there are some exceptions, "Only on betting and game day, but other than that, we love each other."

Cardinals fans tailgate, celebrating quite the season

Arizona Cardinals fans tailgate ahead of Monday night matchup against LA Rams

Fans started showing up early to the stadium to take in all the pregame action with a big tailgate party. A Monday night game, meant some had to take the day off work, or for one fan, "pretend to be working."

Monday night football arrived in Glendale as the Arizona Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Rams at State Farms Stadium on Dec. 13.

Fans started showing up early to the stadium to take in all the pregame action with a big tailgate party. A Monday night game, meant some had to take the day off work, or, for one fan, "pretend to be working."

"It’s my bachelor party," said Esteban Sales. "So I take the day off, but no one knows." He and his friends drove all the way from a town near Cancun, Mexico to come to the game and celebrate.

"It’s the first time we all go together as a crew to an NFL game, that is pretty special. Like we said, we are all in the same fantasy league. We all watch football together back in Mexico, so it’s kind of special for all of us to be here together right now to see a prime time game," Mau Cortes said.

Of course, super fans were at the tailgate party. Robert Freedman says he goes to nearly all the Cardinals' home games.

If the Cardinals continue to win, they're on track to be the top-seeded team in the NFC Playoffs. The Rams are currently the fifth-seeded team.

"There’s a lot of negativity in this world right now, you know? Sports is actually one of the things that brings everybody together," a fan said.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: