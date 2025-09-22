Steve Nash re-joins Suns as senior advisor

article

The Brief Steve Nash is returning to the Phoenix Suns as a senior advisor. Nash's return to the organization was announced by Suns owner Mat Ishbia on Sept. 22. During his player career in Phoenix, Nash won back-to-back MVP awards.



Two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash is headed back to the Valley of the Sun.

What they're saying:

The Phoenix Suns legend will re-join the team as a senior advisor ahead of the 2025-26 season, team owner Mat Ishbia announced on Sept. 22.

"Steve Nash was an amazing player and exactly what the Phoenix Suns are all about. His grit, toughness, and winning mentality have defined our organization in the past, and I’m so excited to share that Steve is formally joining the @Suns as a senior advisor and will help us define our future for years to come!" Ishbia wrote in an X post.

The backstory:

Nash had two stints with the Suns. He was drafted by the Phoenix in the first round of the 1996 NBA Draft and played three seasons. Nash returned to Phoenix in 2004 and went on to win back-to-back most valuable player awards.

After his playing career, Nash coached the Brooklyn Nets.