Team USA surges towards top of Tokyo Olympics medal table

By Jordan Smith
Published 
Olympics
FOX 10 Phoenix

Americans to watch at the Tokyo Olympics

This year’s American Olympic team, comprised of familiar faces and some newcomers, will try to add to Team USA’s impressive and world-leading medal count.

TOKYO - The United States didn’t win a medal on Saturday, but Team USA sits near the top of the medal table after Sunday’s events.

The U.S. now has three gold medals, two silvers and four bronzes. Those nine are the second most so far in the Tokyo Olympics.

Chase Kalisz won the 400-meter individual medley — the first of six medals the Americans won in the pool Sunday.

"I’m happy to be here and kick the U.S. off," Kalisz said.

The second gold medal came in the 10-meter rifle event, where Will Shaner held off China’s Yang Haoran and Sheng Lihao to pick up Team USA’s first-ever gold medal in the event.

And the third gold belongs to Lee Kieffer, who won the women’s foil individual in fencing.

FENCING-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO

USA's Lee Kiefer celebrates after winning in the women's foil individual gold medal bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe Hall in Chiba City, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, on July 25, 2021. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty

Only China, with 10 medals, has more than Team USA. But the Americans have plenty of opportunities to catch up.

U.S. Softball qualified for Tuesday’s gold medal game against Japan after a 2-1 walk-off win over Australia on Sunday.

There are a plethora of swimming events remaining. Katie Ledeckey and Caeleb Dressel are expected to lead the way for the Americans.

Team USA’s women’s gymnasts got off to a bumpy start in the qualifying round. The U.S. finished the qualifying round in second place behind the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) with a total score of 170.562. The ROC finished with 171.629.

Simone Biles, America’s most decorated gymnast of all time, finished her round first in vault and first in the all-around competition — but those were the only categories she was tops in at the end of the day.

She was eighth in the uneven bars, third in the balance beam and second in the floor routine.

And on the hardcourt, Team USA is finally at full-strength now that the NBA Finals have concluded. Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday have joined the squad from the newly crowned champion Milwaukee Bucks, as has Devin Booker from the Phoenix Suns.

They take on France in the preliminary round of Group A.

This story was reported from Atlanta. The Associated Press and FOX News contributed to this report.
 