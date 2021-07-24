Expand / Collapse search
Tokyo Olympics: First medals awarded Saturday

By Jordan Smith
Published 
Updated 3 mins ago
Olympics
TOKYO - Saturday is not the first day of competition, but it is the first day medals were awarded at this year’s Olympic games.

China's Yang Qian won the first gold medal of the international competition, besting Russia's Anastasiia Galashina in the women's 10-meter air rifle.

"It’s unbelievable that I can be here," Yang said through an interpreter. "I was really nervous. The competition was really tight, but I’m so happy that I could win."

It’s early, but China sits atop the medal tally with three golds and one bronze. Their neighbor to the east has also been early to the podium.

Japan has a gold and a silver medal. The first gold for the host nation came in judo when Naohisa Takato beat Taiwan’s Yang Yung-wei in the men’s 60-kilogram final.

Shooting - Olympics: Day 1

The Gold Medal for the 10m Air Pistol Men's event on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Asaka Shooting Range on July 24, 2021 in Asaka, Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Saturday’s agenda features competitions in 23 sports. Medals are to be awarded in the following seven:

  • Archery
  • Cycling Road
  • Fencing
  • Judo
  • Shooting
  • Taekwondo
  • Weightlifting

So far, eight countries have earned gold medals and 27 have earned medals of any kind.

This story was reported from Atlanta. The Associated Press contributed to this report.