Vikings win 5th straight, rallying past Cardinals 23-22 on Sam Darnold’s TD pass with 1:13 left

article

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings were searching for an offensive rhythm well past halftime. Aaron Jones had another early turnover.

This confident, connected and resilient team didn’t flinch.

Sam Darnold’s second touchdown pass of the second half went to Jones for Minnesota’s first lead with 1:13 remaining, and the Vikings rallied from 13 points down to beat the Arizona Cardinals 23-22 on Sunday for their fifth straight victory.

"Sam has been absolutely huge for us in these moments where everybody needs him," coach Kevin O’Connell said.

Darnold passed for 104 of his 235 yards in the fourth quarter against the blitz-heavy Cardinals, whose five sacks helped deny the Vikings (10-2) the end zone until Darnold hit Johnny Mundt with 1:17 left in the third quarter. That was the second offensive touchdown against Arizona in a span of 15 quarters.

Last week at Chicago, Darnold went 6 for 6 for 90 yards in overtime to set up the winning field goal.

"Dude, I’m just going to continue to do my job every single day, and I’m just going to keep it that simple," said Darnold, whose previous career high in six NFL seasons was seven wins as a starter.

Kyler Murray threw two interceptions in the fourth quarter to spoil a strong start by the Cardinals (6-6), who fell one game behind NFC West-leading Seattle.

Jonathan Greenard poked the ball out of Murray’s hand on second down for Minnesota’s first sack with 48 seconds to go, and Greenard chased down Murray on the next play for a 3-yard gain to force Arizona to burn another timeout.

The Vikings then swarmed Murray in the pocket on fourth down, forcing a desperation heave that Shaquill Griffin picked off. Earlier, Murray’s risky fling on third down under pressure was intercepted by Byron Murphy at the Minnesota 32, setting up the Vikings for a third field goal by Parker Romo.

"We went backwards on the last drive," Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said. "That was brutal."

Justin Jefferson had seven receptions for 99 yards for the Vikings, including an underneath catch on fourth-and-6 from the Arizona 34 that kept the winning drive alive.

The Vikings stayed one game behind Detroit in the NFC North by scoring on their final three full possessions, totaling 187 yards on 23 plays over those three drives.

"That’s a good team over there," Murray said. "We had a chance to put them away, and we didn’t."

The Cardinals led only 9-6 at halftime despite 228 yards of offense, repeatedly favoring safe underneath throws and inside runs once they reached scoring range.

"They couldn’t do the conservative stuff forever," Greenard said. "We knew at the end of the game they had to go and try to score."

Multiple mistakes by Murray

Murray was flagged for intentional grounding under heavy pressure on a first-and-goal pass from the 10, and the Cardinals settled for a fifth field goal by Chad Ryland for a six-point lead with 3:20 to go.

The 16-play drive leaned heavily on Trey McBride and took 7:48 off the clock. McBride, who is second in the league in receiving yards by tight ends, had 12 catches for 96 yards.

Throwing with a purpose

Vikings cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the five-time Pro Bowl pick and 13-year veteran who has galvanized the defense this season, departed in the second quarter with a hamstring injury. His replacement, Fabian Moreau, was a frequent target.

In the third quarter, Moreau took two pass-interference penalties for 51 yards and was beaten by Marvin Harrison Jr. for a 15-yard touchdown pass that put the Cardinals up 19-6.

The ball is loose

Jones fumbled on the first play of each of Minnesota’s first two drives. Brian O’Neill fell on the first one, but Arizona’s Roy Lopez recovered the second one after Sean Murphy-Bunting punched the ball out at the Minnesota 19. Ryland missed a 45-yard try after two penalties pushed Arizona back.

Jones lost a fumble at the Chicago 1-yard line to end the opening drive last week, and he dropped the toss on a sweep at Tennessee the week before that was charged as a lost fumble to Darnold.

"I have total trust in Aaron," O’Connell said. "You guys can see it all over his face, the disappointment he has, but we’ve got to find a way to fix it."

Injury report

Cardinals: DL Darius Robinson, the first-round draft pick sidelined all season by a calf injury, made his NFL debut.

Vikings: TE Josh Oliver (ankle) missed his second straight game.

Up next

The Cardinals host Seattle next Sunday, when the Vikings host Atlanta.