Washington Football Team hires NFL’s first Black president

Updated 13 mins ago
FOX 5 DC

ASHBURN, Va. - Washington Football Team announced a historic first on Monday when they revealed the NFL’s first Black president.

Jason Wright is replacing Bruce Allen, who was fired in December 2019 after approximately 10 years at the franchise’s helm.

Wright will be responsible for leading the organization's business divisions, including operations, finance, sales, and marketing. 

The hire is the most recent in sweeping leadership changes in Washington – which included replacing Jay Gruden with Ron Rivera.

After seven years in the NFL as a running back with San Francisco, Atlanta, Cleveland and Arizona, Wright obtained his MBA, graduating with high honors from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Wright went on to global strategy and management consulting firm, McKinsey & Company, where he quickly ascended to being named partner in the Operations Practice, based in Washington, D.C.

