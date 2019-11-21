Washington Redskins tickets for Sunday selling for as little as $4

The Washington Redskins are in the midst of one of their worst seasons in recent memory – but at least die-hard fans can buy cheap tickets for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions at FedEx Field.

GameTime Tickets has upper-level tickets for as little $4 and, on Ticketmaster, they are currently available for as little as $6.

As of Thursday morning, dozens of tickets were available on Ticketmaster in the upper level for less than $10.

Vivid Seats tickets were similarly low priced, as were tickets from StubHub.

The Redskins are 1-9 on the season and have been outscored 253-125.

Their lone win came against the Miami Dolphins, who were winless going into the game, and are currently 2-8 on the season.

The Redskins’ season of futility stands in stark contrast to the success of some of Washington’s other teams.

Within the last year, the Washington Nationals won the World Series and the Mystics won the WNBA Championship.

Meanwhile, the Washington Capitals are only a couple of years removed from a Stanley Cup Championship.

A number of fans have laid the blame at Dan Snyder’s ownership.

According to DC 101, fans chanted “Sell the team” last week, and Loudoun County brewery Harpers Ferry recently launched a new beer branded “Sell the Team.”

Washington is 139-185-1 since Snyder – a lifelong fan – bought the team in 1999.