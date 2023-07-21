Expand / Collapse search
Women's World Cup partners with Sophia Smith for Common Goal, mental health wellness

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Updated 6:48AM
FIFA Women's World Cup
FOX TV Digital Team

Sophia Smith talks mental health

USWNT player Sophia Smith addresses mental health as part of a new initiative with Common Goal and FOX Sports. (FOX Sports)

As the U.S. Women’s National Soccer team begins its quest for a third straight World Cup title, team members are taking part in an important initiative. 

FOX Sports is partnering with the non-profit organization Common Goal and U.S. Women’s National Team players like forward Sophia Smith to prioritize mental well-being and physical fitness at every level of the game.

By supporting local nonprofits like Football For Her and the youth they serve, Common Goal enables the soccer community to put mental health at the forefront when discussing player care.

RELATED: Women’s World Cup: USA kicks off its hunt for a three-peat| July 21, 2023

United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) defender Naomi Girma is leading the innovative project with the support of Smith and USWNT defender Sofia Huerta through a three-part feature series, and multiple public service announcements produced by FOX Sports, according to FOX.

"It’s so powerful to see FOX Sports take the 1% pledge alongside so many of us athletes this World Cup," Girma said in a statement in a FOX release. "We hope this initiative sets a precedent across soccer that prioritizing mental well-being at all levels in the game is equally as important as maintaining one’s physical health."

Women's World Cup: Games kick off

The Women's World Cup is officially underway in Australia and New Zealand. John Eric Goff, professor of physics at University of Lynchburg joined LiveNOW from FOX's Josh Breslow to discuss the matches.

The U.S. opens the World Cup with a match at 9 p.m. EST on Friday, July 21 against Vietnam as the team makes its first-ever Women’s World Cup appearance.

RELATED: Megan Rapinoe's farewell begins with U.S. team's opening Women's World Cup match against Vietnam

This tournament also marks the final appearance on the world stage for Megan Rapinoe, who said she will retire after the World Cup. 

Leading up to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023, FOX Sports introduced Common Goal USA’s new mental health initiative in the June 4 episode of its award-winning pro-social series "VOICES," which highlights diverse sports stories impacting our communities and culture.

The relationship between Common Goal and FOX Sports goes back to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, when FOX Sports supported and featured Play Proud, Common Goal’s initiative to make soccer a safe and inclusive space for the LGBTQ+ community, throughout its tournament coverage, FOX noted

To support this initiative, text USWNT to 44321.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C. 




 


 