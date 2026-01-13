Arizona weather forecast: High pressure system brings above-average highs to the Valley

The Brief A high pressure system strengthening against the West Coast is bringing well above-average highs to Arizona. The area of high pressure will also keep us dry with no chance for rain in the near future. On Jan. 13, Phoenix will see a high of about 73 degrees.



A warm and dry weather pattern will grip the region moving forward.

What to Expect:

High pressure is strengthening against the West Coast and will remain in place over the week, at least. As a result, it will push our high temperatures into well-above average territory. The area of high pressure will also keep us dry with no chance for rain in the near future. Snow chances will also be sorely missed moving forward.

In Phoenix, the forecast high hits 73 on Tuesday, 77 on Wednesday and 78 on Thursday. Mid-to-upper-70s are likely for the rest of the work week and weekend. Records will not be broken, but it will run close to record level by Wednesday and Thursday.

Looking Ahead:

Next week will continue dry and warmer than normal in the 70s.

