Arizona weather forecast: Warmer temps expected this weekend in Phoenix

The Brief The high in Phoenix on Nov. 8 will be about 70°F. Temps will warm up this weekend in the Valley, with temps in the los-80s by Sunday.



Brr! It was a chilly start to the day around Arizona with low temperatures falling to the mid-upper 40s in the Valley and teens in parts of northern Arizona, including Flagstaff.

The cold air will continue to grip the region on Friday afternoon. Highs are forecast to hit the upper 60s to near 70 degrees in Phoenix on Friday. Highs will warm into the low to mid 50s for northern Arizona. It will be sunny and dry all day.

The dry conditions last through the weekend as more mild air starts to spill in from the south. This warmer air will allow high temperatures to reach the middle 70s Saturday and low 80s Sunday in Phoenix. For northern Arizona, highs will remain in the 50s and 60s this weekend. In the Valley, morning temperatures will continue to be chilly in the 40s.

It's perfect weather for a trip up to Arizona Snowbowl! The ski lodge opened Friday, the earliest open date on record for them. They picked up 28" of snow in the last several days, in addition to snowmaking efforts. Snowbowl will be sunny and dry throughout the weekend.

Warming conditions this weekend continue into early next week. Monday, Veterans Day, will hit 81 degrees in Phoenix.

A storm system will move north of Arizona by next Tuesday. While we may miss the moisture with that system, it will help keep temperatures in check. Highs remain around 80 degrees consistently through next week.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Winter weather/snow safety tips

The Arizona Department of Transportation is reminding drivers who are heading north to never park along highways to play in the snow.

Use the highway shoulders for emergencies only. Parking on them to play in the snow is hazardous in the following ways:

Other drivers may be distracted by your vehicle.

Other drivers may pull over as well to play in the snow, compounding the problem.

Your vehicle may interfere with first responders who need to use the shoulder.

Plows can throw snow and ice far off highways.

It’s much safer to re-enter highways from on-ramps and other designated entrances

"Also, it’s not uncommon for lots of desert dwellers to take the opportunity to head north to play in the snow. So, remember to pack your patience and expect to spend extended time in your vehicle getting to and from snow play areas."

ADOT's suggestions for items to take along:

Warm clothing and blankets

A fully charged mobile phone and charger

Flashlight with extra batteries

Drinking water

Healthy snacks

First-aid kit and necessary medications

Ice scraper

Small bag of sand or kitty litter for wheel traction

Small folding shovel for snow removal

Travel tool kit and battery cables

Safety flares

Plastic bags or containers for sanitation

Road map(s)

ADOT says you and your vehicle must be prepared for driving in wintry conditions, including snow, ice and freezing temperatures.

Get plenty of rest

Plan your route in advance and notify someone about your route, destination and arrival time

Take frequent breaks from driving

Make sure your fuel tank is at least half to three-quarters full at all times

Use snow tires, chains or studded tires as recommended or required. Studded tires are permitted on Arizona highways from Oct. 1 to May 1.

Ensure your wipers, window defroster, headlights, taillights, brake lights and turn signals work

Change your motor oil to a winter grade

For electric or hybrid vehicles, be sure the battery has sufficient voltage and the connection cables are tight

Get more safety tips at https://azdot.gov/KnowSnow