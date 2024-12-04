Arizona weather forecast: Mostly sunny and nice temps on Wednesday in Phoenix

The Brief Above-average temperatures continue on Dec. 4 in the Valley We'll see a high near 76°F on Wednesday in Phoenix. Average temps return next week in the Valley.



Mostly sunny skies and nice temps are on tap for Wednesday in the Valley.

While the general pattern will still bring the area above average temperatures through the week and weekend, a small disturbance will help drop temperatures back to the mid to upper 70s beginning on Wednesday. A high of 76 is forecast in Phoenix on Dec. 4 with highs between 77 and 78 degrees Thursday through Saturday.

Through the rest of the work week and into the weekend, sky conditions will remain sunny to mostly sunny. Overnight lows will also run a bit above average in the low 50s.

By late weekend into early next week, a storm system will develop along the Pacific Northwest. It may dive far enough south to bring some moisture to northern Arizona early next week.

While too early to be certain about precipitation impacts, it's likely it will bring cooler air to the state. This should return high temperatures to average for December – middle to upper 60s in Phoenix.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com