Arizona weather forecast: Sunny skies and above-average temps in Phoenix

The Brief Above-average temperatures continue on Dec. 5 in the Valley We'll see a high of 78°F on Thursday in Phoenix. Average temps return next week in the Valley, with highs in the 60s.



A sunny and calm day is in the forecast for the Valley on Dec. 5.

On Thursday, we'll see a high near 78°F in Phoenix. Through the rest of the work week and into the weekend, sky conditions will remain sunny to mostly sunny. Overnight lows will also run a bit above average in the low 50s.

By late weekend into early next week, a storm system will develop along the Pacific Northwest. It may dive far enough south to bring some moisture to northern Arizona early next week.

While too early to be certain about precipitation impacts, it's likely it will bring cooler air to the state. This should return high temperatures to average for December – middle to upper 60s in Phoenix.

