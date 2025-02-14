Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Wind Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument
Wind and Dust Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 12:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau

Arizona weather forecast: Rain in the Valley, snow in the High Country on Valentine's Day

By and
Published  February 14, 2025 6:03am MST
A chance for rain on Valentine's Day in the Valley. We'll see a high of about 70 degrees.

The Brief

    • A winter storm is bringing rain and snow to Arizona on Feb. 14.
    • On Friday, we'll see a 60% chance of rain in the Valley. Snow showers are expected in northern AZ.
    • The weather will dry out this weekend, with highs in the 70s.

Our winter storm is making its way through the state on Valentine's Day!

Rain, snow falling in Arizona

What To Expect:

Thursday began dry with increasing clouds through the first half of the day, but by late afternoon and into the evening, the storm system supplied more ample moisture, bringing rain and snow to Arizona. This system will bring widespread rain/snow overnight and into Friday, too.

Snow totals around 5-10" are possible for Flagstaff, with accumulating snow generally falling above 6,500-7,000 feet, especially in west and central northern Arizona. Northeastern Arizona will also see snow, but because it arrives later, and the total event is shorter, totals may be lower in spots.

Arizona Snowbowl could pick up over a foot of snow and 6-12" is possible for Sunrise.

Winds will again increase on Friday with the strongest gusts expected in northern Arizona. In the Valley, rain chances will increase by 20-30% by early Thursday evening. After a lull, another round of showers will be possible which should be more widespread across the Valley on Friday morning from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m.

While the steadiest rain/snow will fall from Thursday night through Friday morning, scattered, lighter rain and snow showers will be possible through the afternoon and early evening in northern Arizona. An isolated shower will still be possible in the Valley through the day and early evening. However, it appears shower chances will mostly diminish in time for Valentine's plans Friday night.

Winter weather clearing out this weekend

Looking Further Ahead:

It will quickly dry out and warm up across the state this weekend. Highs around 70 are forecast for Saturday in the Valley and the middle 70s are expected by Sunday.

Into next week, the 80s may return to the forecast.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Road Conditions

  • Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)
  • az511.com

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from the FOX 10 Weather Experts and the National Weather Service.

