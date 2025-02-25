Arizona weather forecast: Near-record heat expected in the Valley

The Brief The high in Phoenix on Feb. 25 will be about 88 degrees. This week, the National Weather Service says we could see the first 90 degree day of the year. This weekend, highs will cool back down into the 70s.



A week of hot, dry weather is ahead.

We'll see near-record temps over the next few days in the Valley.

By the numbers:

Across the state, high pressure pushed temperatures into the low to middle 80s around the Valley on Monday. Our high was 86.

However, as one ridge flattens, a new one will build up from the west this week. As this happens, temperatures will shift into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees Tuesday through Thursday.

The forecast high temperature jumps to 88 degrees on Tuesday afternoon, 89 degrees Wednesday and 87 degrees Thursday. All three days will not break records at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, but will near the records, which range from 91 to 92 degrees. The average high this time of year is 72 degrees.

What they're saying:

"Today and tomorrow will be the warmest days of the week, with some lower desert communities forecasted to see afternoon high temperatures around 90°. Remember to practice smart heat safety and stay hydrated," the National Weather Service Phoenix wrote on X.

Weather in the High Country:

While Phoenix may not set records, some spots in the High Country may break records as early as Monday afternoon, including Flagstaff and Payson.

Dry conditions are forecast to persist all week long. Aside from some passing clouds, the forecast will bring consistently sunny to partly sunny skies. Winds will increase mid-week in Northern Arizona, and turn breezy in the Valley by Thursday.

Cool down coming this weekend

What's next:

Temperatures start to drop as an area of low pressure approaches from the West on Friday into the weekend. Highs cap in the middle 80s on Friday in Phoenix with the upper 70s Saturday and Sunday.

Rain next week?

It appears a system may move into Arizona by early next week with a 20% chance of showers around the state. For now, north/eastern Arizona has the best chance of seeing wet weather. It's still over a week away, so timing and location is likely to shift.

