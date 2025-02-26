Arizona weather forecast: Cooler temperatures expected in the coming days

The Brief Highs could reach the 90s again in Phoenix on Thursday. Temperatures, however, are starting to cool down, with highs in the upper 70s expected this weekend.



Officials with the National Weather Service say high temperatures on Wednesday should be similar to those on Tuesday, with some lower desert communities expecting to reach 90°F.

Today:

Per forecasters with NWS's office in Phoenix, the Valley has a 60% of reaching 90°F on Wednesday. The record for the day is 91°F, which was set in 1986.

According to weather records, the normal high for Phoenix for Feb. 26 is 73°F.

In other parts of the state, forecasters are expecting a high of 91°F in Yuma, 84°F in Tucson, and 60°F in Flagstaff.

Tomorrow:

After Wednesday, forecasters with NWS in Phoenix say the chance of highs reaching 90°F in the Valley will decrease significantly.

For Thursday, the Valley is expected to see a high of 85°F.

Meanwhile, forecasters with NWS in Tucson say breezy to locally windy conditions are expected across southeastern Arizona, with wind gusts up to 28mph expected in Tucson on Thursday. Wind gusts of up to 43mph are expected in Safford on Thursday.

The Weekend:

As for the weekend, NWS forecasters are expecting the highs in Phoenix to return to the upper 70s.

In Flagstaff, forecasters say there will be a slight chance of showers on Saturday.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com