Arizona weather forecast: Windy conditions expected in parts of Arizona

The Brief Breezy to locally windy conditions are expected across Arizona for Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Phoenix is expected to see a high of 84°F for Thursday. Cooler temperatures are expected for the weekend.



Forecasters with the National Weather Service say there will be breezy to locally windy conditions across Arizona for Thursday.

Today:

Officials with NWS in Phoenix say a wind advisory has been issued for portions of eastern Maricopa, northern Pinal, and southern Gila counties. The advisory is in effect from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and wind gusts up to 45 mph can be expected.

"Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles," read a portion of the advisory. "In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution."

Forecasters also said elevated winds, combined with dry conditions, "will promote elevated fire weather conditions in south-central & eastern Arizona."

As for temperatures, Phoenix is expected to see a high of 84°F for Thursday, per NWS.

Tomorrow and the Weekend:

A high of 84°F is also expected for Phoenix on Friday, but temperatures should drop to the upper 70s over the weekend.

Other Parts of Arizona:

NWS forecasters in Tucson say a blowing dust advisory has been issued for parts of Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee Counties.

"Visibility may rapidly drop to below 1/4 mile at times for motorists along I-10 & Hwy 70, from Hwy 191 to the NM border, due to development of localized dense blowing dust channels," read a portion of the forecast.

As for temperatures, Tucson is expecting a high of 81°F for Thursday, and 77°F for Friday. Flagstaff, meanwhile, is expecting a high of 53°F for Thursday.