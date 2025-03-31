Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation
7
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 AM MST until TUE 2:00 AM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 6:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau

Arizona weather forecast: 'Noticeably cooler' temps coming this week

By and
Published  March 31, 2025 6:05am MST
Weather Forecast
FOX 10 Phoenix

Morning Weather Forecast - 3/31/25

An active week of weather is ahead for the Valley. On Monday, we'll see partly cloudy skies with a high in the 80s.

The Brief

    • Noticeably cooler temps are expected later this week in Arizona.
    • On Monday, we'll see a high near 84 degrees in the Valley.
    • Rain chances move into the Valley beginning Wednesday.

PHOENIX - An active week of weather is in the forecast this week in Arizona, with much cooler temps expected.

What To Expect:

Gusty winds are expected Monday and Tuesday across the state.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. Monday until 2 a.m. Tuesday morning for northern Arizona, as southwest winds will gust up to 50 mph.

The Valley will be breezy Monday afternoon as well, with winds of 25 to 30 mph. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny across the state, and temperatures will be similar to Sunday, with near-normal high temperatures.

What's next:

The next storm will move into Arizona Tuesday to Wednesday. This will bring rain and light snow to northern Arizona on Tuesday, but the heavier and more widespread precipitation will arrive on Wednesday.

The Valley will see scattered rain showers on Wednesday, while the mountains of northern Arizona could see around one to four inches of snow. Another storm will move in late this week, which will bring even more rain and light snow to the state on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.


 

 

Day Planner

almanac

currents

today

Road Conditions

  • Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)
  • az511.com

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from the National Weather Service and FOX 10 Weather Experts.

