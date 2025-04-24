Arizona weather forecast: Warm and sunny Thursday in Phoenix

The Brief Above-normal temperatures are expected this week in Phoenix. On April 24, we'll see a high of about 92 degrees in the Valley. Temps will drop slightly this weekend, with highs in the 80s.



Our consistent weather pattern continues.

The pattern, considered a zonal flow, brings winds from west to east across Arizona. This allows the state to remain warm, but not necessarily see a large jump in temperatures.

What To Expect This Week:

For the Valley, this means highs in the 90s with average temperatures for this time of year in the upper 80s. Monday hit the low 90s, Tuesday hit the middle 90s, and the rest of the week will wobble between the two thresholds. Each day will be sunny to mostly sunny.

"Weather conditions across the region will remain mostly tranquil through Friday, with some afternoon breeziness. Cooler temperatures and more widespread breezy to locally windy conditions will peak on Saturday, with strongest winds over the AZ higher terrain areas," the National Weather Service Phoenix wrote on X.

Weekend outlook

The pattern will start to shift this weekend. An area of low pressure and associated trough will drop over California by Friday. The low will then slowly whirl north of Arizona into the weekend. While it's unlikely to bring much moisture to the state, with the exception of far northern Arizona, it will bring cooler air and windy weather.

Gusts will pick up to 20-25 mph in Phoenix on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. In Northern Arizona, gusts will increase to 30-40+ mph Friday through Sunday.

Temperatures will slip into the middle to upper 80s in the Valley on Saturday with a mostly sunny sky. By Sunday, scattered clouds are likely with a high of 83 in Phoenix. Thanks to the breezy conditions, the weekend should feel comfortable both days.

Next week

Overall moisture looks limited the next week, with just an isolated shower chance for far northern Arizona late weekend and early next week.

