Arizona weather forecast: Partly cloudy and warm on Wednesday in Phoenix

The Brief A mix of sun and clouds with slightly above-normal temps is expected on April 30 in Phoenix. Temps will gradually warm up throughout the week. Another cool down is coming, with highs dropping into the 70s by Sunday and into early next week.



Temps will gradually warm up throughout the week in the Valley, but a big cool down is coming!

What To Expect:

On April 30, we'll see partly cloudy skies in Phoenix with a high of 91 degrees.

Temps will warm up even more throughout the week, with highs in the mid-90s expected by Friday. But big changes are coming! On Sunday, highs in the Valley will drop into the 70s.

What they're saying:

"Near to slightly above normal temperatures are expected through the end of the week under tranquil weather," the National Weather Service Phoenix wrote on X. "A strong, mostly dry, weather system will move through the region over the weekend delivering breezy to windy conditions and much cooler temperatures by Sunday."

