Arizona weather forecast: Breezy, cooler on Tuesday in Phoenix

The Brief Tuesday will be significantly cooler in Phoenix, with a high near 90 degrees. Temps will drop into the 80s later this week before warming back up into the 90s.



Valley weather may seem like a bit of a roller-coaster ride this week.

What To Expect on Tuesday:

Temperatures on Tuesday will be significantly lower in Phoenix than they were on Monday, with our high temperature expected to reach 90°F. On Monday, we saw a high of 101 degrees.

Just like Monday, expect breezy conditions in the Valley.

"Another breezy/windy day is in store across the region. The highest gusts will be in W Imperial County where a Wind Advisory is in effect through this evening for gusts in excess of 45 mph. Gusts of 30-40 mph are also expected in the higher terrain to the east of PHX," the National Weather Service Phoenix wrote on X.

Later This Week:

Highs are expected to dip into the 80s on Wednesday before warming back up into the 90s by the weekend.

