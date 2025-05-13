Arizona weather forecast: Breezy, cooler on Tuesday in Phoenix

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains, Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 8:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
High Wind Warning
from TUE 8:00 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
from TUE 9:00 AM MDT until TUE 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from TUE 8:00 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Grand Canyon Country, White Mountains, Marble and Glen Canyons, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Kaibab Plateau, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Coconino Plateau

Arizona weather forecast: Breezy, cooler on Tuesday in Phoenix

By and
Published  May 13, 2025 6:10am MST
Weather Forecast
FOX 10 Phoenix

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/13/25

Today will be cooler in the Valley with a high near 90 degrees.

The Brief

    • Tuesday will be significantly cooler in Phoenix, with a high near 90 degrees.
    • Temps will drop into the 80s later this week before warming back up into the 90s.

PHOENIX - Valley weather may seem like a bit of a roller-coaster ride this week.

What To Expect on Tuesday:

Temperatures on Tuesday will be significantly lower in Phoenix than they were on Monday, with our high temperature expected to reach 90°F. On Monday, we saw a high of 101 degrees.

Just like Monday, expect breezy conditions in the Valley. 

"Another breezy/windy day is in store across the region. The highest gusts will be in W Imperial County where a Wind Advisory is in effect through this evening for gusts in excess of 45 mph. Gusts of 30-40 mph are also expected in the higher terrain to the east of PHX," the National Weather Service Phoenix wrote on X.

Later This Week:

Highs are expected to dip into the 80s on Wednesday before warming back up into the 90s by the weekend.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.


 

 

Road Conditions

  • Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)
  • az511.com

The Source

  • Information for this story was provided by the National Weather Service and the FOX 10 Weather Experts.

