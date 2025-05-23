Arizona weather forecast: Hot temps expected on Friday in Phoenix

The Brief On Friday in the Valley, we'll see a slight drop in temps, with a high near 103°F. Temps will drop into the upper-90s this weekend. Memorial Day will be a hot one, with a high of 100°F expected on May 26.



Buckle up! Arizona's weather is heating up!

What To Expect:

On Thursday, we hit a high of 106°F in Phoenix.

On Friday in the Valley, we'll see a slight drop in temps, with a high near 103°F.

What they're saying:

"Plenty of sunshine is in store for Memorial Day Weekend. Today will be the hottest of the weekend with highs peaking at 100-105 degrees across the lower deserts. The remainder of the weekend will remain seasonably hot with highs in the mid 90s to around 100 degrees," the National Weather Service Phoenix wrote on X.

Weekend weather

This weekend will be warm, with a slight drop in temps. We'll see a high in the upper-90s.

Next Week

On Memorial Day, triple digits are back in the forecast. The 100-degree highs are expected in the Valley throughout next week.

