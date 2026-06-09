Arizona weather forecast: Hot day, even hotter weekend expected for the Valley

The Brief Temperatures could reach 106°F in Phoenix on Tuesday, according to the National Weather service. Sunny conditions, along with gusty winds, are expected in parts of the state. The highs could reach 110°F over the weekend in the Valley.



Forecasters with the National Weather Service say we can expect temperatures to reach between five to 10 degrees above normal this weekend.

Today:

Overall, the state looks pleasant with plenty of sunshine all around on Tuesday. However, along with the sunshine, wind gusts remain a prominent feature.

In higher elevations, conditions have been notably windy, continuing a trend of unusually windy weather across Arizona over the past several months.

Wind gusts are projected to persist across Arizona and at higher elevations. They have reached 28 in Snowbowl and 16 at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. Conditions remain relatively quiet in eastern Arizona regarding the winds, though they are beginning to pick up at this hour.

As for temperatures, Phoenix should see a high of 106°F on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The normal for this day is 103°F.

Looking Ahead:

Phoenix should see temperatures increase to 108°F on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the NWS.

For the weekend, NWS officials say temperatures could reach 110°F. They also say there is a 50% chance on both Saturday and Sunday for temperatures at Sky Harbor to reach the 110°F mark.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)